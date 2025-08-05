Shradha Infraprojects Announces Strategic Disinvestment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. ( (IN:SHRADHA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shradha Infraprojects Limited has announced that its material subsidiary, Active Infrastructures Limited, has decided to resign and disinvest its entire capital contributions in two LLPs, Devansh Dealtrade LLP and Godhuli Vintrade LLP. This move involves a 49.99% stake in each LLP and is expected to be completed by November 2025. The transaction is structured as a resignation rather than a sale, and it is not considered a related party transaction. This strategic decision could impact Shradha Infraprojects’ operational focus and resource allocation, potentially altering its market positioning.

More about Shradha Infraprojects Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 45,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 3.05B INR

