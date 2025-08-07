Showa Sangyo Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits but Projects Annual Sales Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2004) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales declining by 1.5% and profit attributable to owners of the parent dropping by 45.6% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company forecasts a slight increase in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, although it anticipates a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, which may affect stakeholder expectations and market positioning.

More about Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the food industry. The company is involved in the production and distribution of food products and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 28,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen99.43B

