Showa Sangyo Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2004) ) has issued an announcement.

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. has completed the payment for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This move involves the disposal of 26,398 shares at a price of 2,959 yen per share, totaling 78,111,682 yen, and is aimed at compensating six directors of the company.

More about Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various food products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Hideyuki Tsukagoshi.

Average Trading Volume: 29,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen94.95B

See more data about 2004 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue