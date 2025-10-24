Shoppers Stop to Engage with Investors at Upcoming Leadership Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shoppers Stop Limited ( (IN:SHOPERSTOP) ) has issued an update.

Shoppers Stop Limited has announced that its senior management will participate in ‘The B&K India Inc Leadership Conference’ organized by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. on November 5, 2025. This engagement is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and engage with investors and analysts, although no unpublished price-sensitive information will be disclosed during the meeting.

More about Shoppers Stop Limited

Shoppers Stop Limited operates in the retail industry, offering a wide range of products including apparel, cosmetics, and home goods. The company focuses on providing a premium shopping experience through its department stores across India.

Average Trading Volume: 7,669

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 57.16B INR

