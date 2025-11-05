Shopify Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth and Profitability

Shopify Inc. ( (SHOP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Shopify Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shopify Inc. is a global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for businesses, offering tools to start, scale, market, and run retail operations both online and offline. It serves millions of businesses worldwide, including well-known brands like Estée Lauder and Supreme.

Shopify recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth and efficiency. The company achieved a 32% increase in revenue and maintained an 18% free cash flow margin, marking nine consecutive quarters of double-digit free cash flow margins.

Key financial metrics from the report include a Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $92 billion, a 32% increase from the previous year, and a revenue of $2.8 billion, up from $2.1 billion in the same period last year. The company’s operating income rose to $343 million, and its free cash flow reached $507 million, reflecting consistent growth and profitability.

Looking ahead, Shopify’s management expects continued revenue growth in the mid-to-high twenties percentage range for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company remains focused on disciplined execution to sustain its growth trajectory and profitability in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue