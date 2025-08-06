Shopify Reports Robust Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shopify ( (TSE:SHOP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shopify Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with a 31% increase in revenue and a 16% free cash flow margin. This marks the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit free cash flow margins. The company saw significant growth in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with Europe experiencing a 42% growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) on a constant currency basis. Shopify’s success is attributed to its continuous innovation and strategic investments, which have attracted merchants ranging from small startups to large global brands.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SHOP) stock is a Buy with a C$85.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shopify stock, see the TSE:SHOP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SHOP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SHOP is a Outperform.

Shopify’s overall stock score is bolstered by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, reflecting robust growth and strategic expansion. However, high valuation metrics and potential margin pressures present risks. The stock’s technical indicators suggest a positive trend, but investors should be cautious of the high P/E ratio.

More about Shopify

Shopify Inc. operates in the e-commerce industry, providing a platform for businesses of all sizes to create online stores and manage their sales. The company focuses on empowering merchants globally, offering tools and services that facilitate online retail operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,855,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$212.3B

