Shofu Inc. Reports Q1 Financial Results with Mixed Performance

The latest update is out from Shofu Inc. ( (JP:7979) ).

Shofu Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.5% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners, with decreases of 3.6%, 18.1%, and 23.7% respectively. The company’s financial position remains stable with a high equity ratio of 84.8%. Despite the challenges, Shofu Inc. maintains its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in net sales by 5.6%.

More about Shofu Inc.

Shofu Inc. operates in the dental materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of dental products and equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in dental care.

Average Trading Volume: 52,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen72.94B

