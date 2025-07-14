Shofu Inc. Completes Disposal of Treasury Stock for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Shofu Inc. ( (JP:7979) ) is now available.

Shofu Inc. announced the completion of a disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. The disposal involved 29,721 shares of common stock, with a total value of ¥61,344,144, allocated to directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

More about Shofu Inc.

Shofu Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing and distribution of dental materials and equipment. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions within the dental industry.

Average Trading Volume: 55,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen70.83B

See more insights into 7979 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue