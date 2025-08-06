Shizuoka Gas Revises Year-End Dividend Forecast for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD. ( (JP:9543) ) has provided an update.

Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The company has increased the dividend by 1 yen per share, resulting in an expected annual dividend of 42 yen per share. This decision reflects the company’s dividend policy and business forecast, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD.

Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the provision of gas services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 114,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen85.74B

