SHIZUOKA GAS Revises 2025 Forecast: Profitability Expected to Rise

The latest announcement is out from SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD. ( (JP:9543) ).

SHIZUOKA GAS CO., LTD. has revised its full-year consolidated business forecast for 2025, anticipating a decrease in net sales but an increase in operating and ordinary profits due to lower raw material costs influenced by crude oil prices and exchange rates. This revision suggests a positive impact on the company’s profitability, despite some downward pressures, indicating a stronger financial performance than initially expected.

More about SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD.

SHIZUOKA GAS CO., LTD. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the supply and distribution of gas. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in the management and planning of its financial operations.

Average Trading Volume: 114,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen85.74B

