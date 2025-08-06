Shizuoka Gas Reports Mixed Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD. ( (JP:9543) ) has shared an announcement.

Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated business results for the first half of 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1.7% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company managed a marginal increase in operating profit by 0.3%. However, ordinary profit saw a significant drop of 25.1%. The company revised its dividend forecast and business outlook, indicating a cautious approach amidst changing market conditions.

More about SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD.

Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the supply and distribution of gas. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves a significant market in Japan, providing essential energy services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 114,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen85.74B

