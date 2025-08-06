Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Stock Disposal for Employee Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD. ( (JP:9543) ) just unveiled an update.

Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution to dispose of treasury stock as part of a restricted stock incentive plan for its Employee Shareholding Association. This initiative aims to promote employee wealth creation and align their interests with shareholders by providing them with the opportunity to acquire company shares. The plan is designed to enhance corporate value and employee motivation, with a potential dilution effect of 0.05% of total shares.

More about SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD.

Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the provision of natural gas and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Market and is committed to enhancing corporate value through various employee incentive programs.

Average Trading Volume: 114,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen85.74B

