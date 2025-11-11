Shiseido Reports Challenging Nine-Month Financial Results

Shiseido Company, Limited Sponsored Adr ( (SSDOY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Shiseido Company, Limited Sponsored Adr presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shiseido Company, Limited, a prominent player in the global cosmetics industry, is renowned for its innovative beauty products and commitment to sustainability, operating across various regions including Japan, China, and the Americas.

In its latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Shiseido revealed a decline in net sales by 4.0% year-on-year to ¥693.8 billion. Despite this, the company managed a 9.7% increase in core operating profit to ¥30.1 billion, driven by global structural reforms and cost management strategies.

Key financial metrics highlighted a challenging period for Shiseido, with a significant goodwill impairment loss of ¥46.8 billion impacting profitability, particularly in the Americas Business. The company’s net loss attributable to owners was ¥44.0 billion, a stark contrast to the previous year’s profit, reflecting ongoing challenges in consumer spending and market conditions.

Looking forward, Shiseido remains focused on its strategic initiatives under the “Action Plan 2025-2026” and “2030 Medium-Term Strategy,” aiming to enhance brand power, evolve global operations, and drive sustainable value creation. The company is committed to achieving a core operating profit margin of above 10% by 2030, despite current market headwinds.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue