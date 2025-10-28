Shionogi & Co. Reports Steady Q2 Earnings Amid Strategic Expansion

Shionogi & Co ( (SGIOF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Shionogi & Co presented to its investors.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the research, development, and distribution of prescription drugs, with a focus on infectious diseases and innovative healthcare solutions.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Shionogi & Co. reported a slight decline in revenue and operating profit compared to the same period last year, while profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent showed modest growth. The company also announced the consolidation of Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary, which is expected to enhance its strategic capabilities.

Key financial highlights include a revenue of 212,965 million yen, a decrease of 0.5% year-on-year, and an operating profit of 74,771 million yen, down 1.4%. Despite these declines, profit before tax increased by 4.9% to 98,384 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 0.5% to 83,542 million yen. The consolidation of Torii Pharmaceutical contributed to an increase in total assets and equity, reflecting strategic growth initiatives.

The company’s financial position remains robust with total assets amounting to 1,616,703 million yen and equity attributable to owners of the parent at 1,432,875 million yen. The acquisition of Torii Pharmaceutical is expected to create synergies in manufacturing and sales, particularly in the areas of skin diseases, allergens, and kidney/dialysis treatments.

Looking ahead, Shionogi & Co. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipating growth in operating profit and profit before tax, driven by cost management and strategic expansions in its overseas and HIV businesses. The company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, despite challenges in the domestic market.

