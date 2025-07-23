ShinMaywa Industries Completes Treasury Shares Disposition for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shinmaywa Industries ( (JP:7224) ) has issued an announcement.

ShinMaywa Industries announced the completion of its treasury shares disposition as restricted stock compensation, a decision made by its Board of Directors. This move involved the allocation of over 53,000 common shares to various company directors and officers, potentially impacting executive incentives and shareholder value.

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. operates within the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing aerospace and industrial machinery products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Hyogo, Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 289,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen110B

