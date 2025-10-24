Shinhan Financial Reports Change in Largest Shareholder’s Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shinhan Financial Group Co ( (SHG) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. announced a change in the shareholding of its largest shareholder, Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS). The NPS’s ownership decreased from 9.30% to 9.13% between August 1 and September 30, 2025, reflecting a reduction of 838,556 shares. This change, based on the shareholder registry as of September 30, 2025, may impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and influence its market positioning.

Spark’s Take on SHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHG is a Neutral.

Shinhan Financial Group’s overall stock score is driven by stable financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by technical analysis indicating potential bearish trends. The earnings call provides a balanced view with strong noninterest income growth but highlights challenges in credit costs and asset quality. The stock’s low P/E ratio and dividend yield enhance its appeal, but cash flow management remains a concern.

More about Shinhan Financial Group Co

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. is a prominent financial services company based in Seoul, Korea. It operates within the financial industry, offering a wide range of banking and financial products and services. The company is known for its comprehensive market focus, catering to both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 209,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.48B

