Shinhan Financial Group Reports Q3 2025 Results with Revenue Decline

Shinhan Financial Group Co ( (SHG) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Shinhan Financial Group announced its preliminary operating results for the third quarter of 2025. The results showed a significant decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with a 59.03% decrease. However, the company experienced a year-over-year increase in operating income and net income, indicating some resilience in its operations. These results reflect the challenges faced by the group in maintaining revenue levels, but also highlight its ability to improve profitability metrics over the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHG) stock is a Hold with a $51.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shinhan Financial Group Co stock, see the SHG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHG is a Neutral.

Shinhan Financial Group’s overall stock score is driven by stable financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by technical analysis indicating potential bearish trends. The earnings call provides a balanced view with strong noninterest income growth but highlights challenges in credit costs and asset quality. The stock’s low P/E ratio and dividend yield enhance its appeal, but cash flow management remains a concern.

More about Shinhan Financial Group Co

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including banking, insurance, and credit card services. The company is based in Seoul, Korea, and focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 209,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.25B

