Shinhan Financial Group Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

On October 28, 2025, Shinhan Financial Group’s Board of Directors resolved to distribute quarterly cash dividends amounting to KRW 273,597,111,810, equating to KRW 570 per share. The dividend is set to be paid on November 28, 2025, with a record date of November 4, 2025. This decision underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, although the final dividend amount may be adjusted based on the number of treasury shares acquired by the trustee by the record date.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHG) stock is a Hold with a $51.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shinhan Financial Group Co stock, see the SHG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHG is a Neutral.

Shinhan Financial Group’s overall stock score is driven by stable financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by technical analysis indicating potential bearish trends. The earnings call provides a balanced view with strong noninterest income growth but highlights challenges in credit costs and asset quality. The stock’s low P/E ratio and dividend yield enhance its appeal, but cash flow management remains a concern.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial products. The company is based in Seoul, Korea, and focuses on delivering comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 209,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.25B

