Shine Justice Ltd Focuses on Restructuring Amidst Financial Challenges

Shine Justice Ltd. ( (AU:SHJ) ) has shared an update.

Shine Justice Ltd reported a challenging financial year for FY25, with a decrease in net profit after tax to $0.1 million from $6.0 million in FY24, despite a revenue increase to $204.4 million. The company undertook significant restructuring, divesting non-core areas and implementing cost reduction programs to streamline operations and position itself for future growth. Leadership changes were also made, with Simon Morrison transitioning to focus on international growth and mass tort actions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SHJ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Shine Justice Ltd.

Shine Justice Ltd operates in the legal industry, focusing on providing legal services with a particular emphasis on class actions. The company is committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders through efficient legal operations and strategic growth initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 59,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$115.2M

