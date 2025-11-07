Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Reports Increased Revenue but Declining Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. ( (JP:2395) ) is now available.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing an 18.1% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a decline in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising revenues.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2395) stock is a Hold with a Yen1541.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. stock, see the JP:2395 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. operates in the biomedical industry, focusing on providing laboratory services and solutions. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in various aspects of biomedical research and development.

Average Trading Volume: 201,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen61.57B

