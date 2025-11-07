Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Exceeds Financial Forecasts for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories reported better-than-expected financial results for the first half of 2025, with revenue and interim profit surpassing forecasts due to strong CRO business performance and reduced losses from its US subsidiary. The company’s ordinary profit also exceeded expectations due to unexpected foreign exchange gains, while changes in the shipment plan of a Cambodian subsidiary led to lower income taxes, further boosting interim profit.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2395) stock is a Hold with a Yen1541.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. stock, see the JP:2395 Stock Forecast page.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. operates in the biomedical industry, focusing on contract research organization (CRO) services. The company is involved in various business segments, including its US subsidiary Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and the Medipolis power generation business.

Average Trading Volume: 201,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen61.57B

