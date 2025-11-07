Shin Nippon Biomedical Announces Interim Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. ( (JP:2395) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. announced the distribution of interim dividends from retained earnings, resolved at its Board of Directors’ meeting. The interim dividend of ¥20.00 per share aligns with the company’s policy of maintaining a payout ratio of 30-40%, reflecting steady business progress in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2395) stock is a Hold with a Yen1541.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. stock, see the JP:2395 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. operates in the biomedical industry, focusing on providing research and development services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to stable profit distributions to shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 201,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen61.57B

