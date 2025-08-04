Shimizu Bank Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Shimizu Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8364) ).

Shimizu Bank, Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in profits compared to the previous year. The bank’s ordinary income rose by 5.3%, ordinary profit increased by 24.4%, and profit attributable to owners of the parent grew by 32.0%. These results reflect the bank’s improved financial performance and its strong market positioning. The capital adequacy ratio slightly improved to 4.1%, indicating a stable financial position. The bank maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, signaling confidence in its ongoing financial health.

More about Shimizu Bank, Ltd.

Shimizu Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The bank provides a range of banking services and products, focusing on serving its local and regional markets.

Average Trading Volume: 26,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.3B

