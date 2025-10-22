SHIMAMURA Co. Reports Steady Growth in Latest Earnings

SHIMAMURA Co ( (SHAOF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SHIMAMURA Co presented to its investors.

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. is a prominent Japanese retailer listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in affordable fashion and home goods. Known for its extensive network of stores across Japan, the company caters to a wide range of customers with its diverse product offerings.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending August 20, 2025, SHIMAMURA Co. reported a modest increase in net sales and profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting a steady performance amidst challenging market conditions. The company’s comprehensive income also saw a notable rise, indicating a positive trend in its financial health.

Key financial metrics for the period include net sales of ¥343,577 million, representing a 3.9% increase from the previous year. Operating profit remained stable at ¥31,461 million, while ordinary profit saw a slight increase to ¥32,556 million. The profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 3.6% to ¥22,901 million. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio remained strong at 88.5%, showcasing a robust financial position.

Looking ahead, SHIMAMURA Co. maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook for the fiscal year ending February 20, 2026, with projected net sales of ¥692,640 million and a slight increase in operating and ordinary profits. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its market presence and operational efficiency, aiming to deliver sustained growth and value to its shareholders.

