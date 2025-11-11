Shikibo Ltd. Reports Increased Sales and Profits for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Shikibo Ltd. ( (JP:3109) ) is now available.

Shikibo Ltd. reported a 4.6% increase in net sales and a 14.6% rise in operating profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite a significant drop in comprehensive income, the company maintained a stable equity-to-asset ratio and announced consistent dividend payments, indicating a steady financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3109) stock is a Buy with a Yen1114.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shikibo Ltd. stock, see the JP:3109 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shikibo Ltd.

Shikibo Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the textile industry. The company is involved in the production and sale of various textile products and materials, focusing on innovation and quality to maintain its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 48,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen12.42B

