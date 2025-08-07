Shibusawa Logistics Announces Treasury Stock Acquisition Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shibusawa Warehouse Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9304) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shibusawa Logistics Corporation has announced a resolution by its Board of Directors to acquire treasury stock as part of its medium-term management plan aimed at improving capital efficiency and strengthening shareholder returns. The acquisition will be conducted through the off-auction trading system ToSTNeT-3, with a maximum of 360,000 shares to be purchased at a total cost of up to 1,593,000,000 yen, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on balancing growth investments with financial soundness.

More about Shibusawa Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Shibusawa Logistics Corporation operates within the logistics industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its strategic growth investments and commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

Average Trading Volume: 22,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen66.82B

For a thorough assessment of 9304 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue