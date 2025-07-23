Shenzhen Investment Reports Strong Q2 2025 Business Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shenzhen Investment ( (HK:0604) ) has issued an update.

Shenzhen Investment Limited announced its main business progress for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting significant developments in its real estate and commercial operations. The company completed demolition work for Phase II of the First Renewal Unit in Chegongmiao, Shenzhen, and signed a land contract for the southern plot, marking a move into substantial development. The project is set to become a new business landmark in the area. The Group’s unaudited contracted sales reached approximately RMB 3.68 billion, a 17.5% increase quarter-on-quarter, with a total contracted sales area of about 192,217 square meters. Additionally, customer traffic at Shum Yip Upper Hills grew 15% year-on-year, and the location received several accolades, demonstrating vitality in commercial operations.

Shenzhen Investment Limited is a company involved in the real estate industry, focusing on the development of urban complexes that integrate office, industrial, and commercial functions. The company is active in the Shenzhen area and aims to create new business landmarks.

