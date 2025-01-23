Shenzhen Investment Enters New Maintenance Agreement for Coastal Expressway

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company ( (HK:0737) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, through its indirect subsidiary Coastal Company, has entered into a Maintenance Services Agreement with Engineering Development Company for the Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section). This agreement, effective from January 2025 for six months, involves maintenance services for both Coastal Phase I and II, following the expiry of a previous agreement. The transaction is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules but is exempt from certain approval requirements due to the percentage ratios involved.

More about Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company

YTD Price Performance: 0.45%

Average Trading Volume: 200

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $728M

See more insights into 0737 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.