Shenzhen Investment Announces Potential Equity Transfer in Strategic Move

Shenzhen Investment ( (HK:0604) ) has issued an announcement.

Shenzhen Investment Limited announced a letter of intent for a potential transaction involving the transfer of a 70% equity interest in Shenzhen Jinghua Displays Electronics Co., Ltd. to Shahe Industrial Co., Ltd. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to transform into a real-estate asset manager and integrated operation service provider. The transaction, if realized, would be a connected transaction and may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0604) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shenzhen Investment stock, see the HK:0604 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shenzhen Investment

Shenzhen Investment Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in real estate asset management and integrated operation services. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on transforming its business model to align with its strategic goals in the real estate sector.

Average Trading Volume: 37,627,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$7.74B

