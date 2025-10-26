Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Recognized as National-Level ‘Little Giant’

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2583) ).

Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. has been recognized as one of the seventh batch of national-level ‘Little Giants’ SRDI enterprises by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This recognition affirms the company’s specialization, differentiation, and innovation capabilities, enhancing its core competitiveness and industry influence.

More about Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the precision technology industry, focusing on specialized, refined, differential, and innovative products. The company is recognized for its strong innovative capabilities and high market share in niche markets.

Average Trading Volume: 373,430

For detailed information about 2583 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue