Shenwan Hongyuan Releases 2025 Q3 Unaudited Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6806) ).

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, prepared according to China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The report was approved by the board of directors, ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the financial information presented. The announcement does not indicate any significant changes or impacts on the company’s operations or market positioning.

More about Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in various financial activities, although specific products or market focus are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 36,556,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$145.3B

Learn more about 6806 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue