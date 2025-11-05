Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited Announces New Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited ( (HK:0218) ) has issued an announcement.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited has announced a new composition of its board of directors, effective from November 5, 2025. This restructuring includes the appointment of Ms. Wu Meng as Chairman and Mr. Liang Jun as Chief Executive Officer, among other key roles. The announcement reflects the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its governance and operational oversight, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relationships positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0218) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited stock, see the HK:0218 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of investment and financial solutions. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and is listed on the stock exchange under the code 218.

Average Trading Volume: 3,154,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.54B

For detailed information about 0218 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue