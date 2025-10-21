Shengjing Bank Announces Successful Resolutions and Share Acquisition Offers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Shengjing Bank Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2066) ).

Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. and Shenyang Shengjing Financial Holding Investment Group Co., Ltd. announced the successful passing of proposed resolutions at their Extraordinary General Meeting and H Share Class Meeting held on October 21, 2025. The meetings, conducted in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, confirmed the acceptance of voluntary conditional general cash offers to acquire all issued H shares and domestic shares not already held by the Offeror and its concert parties, marking a significant step towards the proposed withdrawal of the bank’s H shares from listing.

Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking services. The company is involved in offering a range of financial products and services to its clients, primarily in China.

