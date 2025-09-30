Sheng Yuan Holdings Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited ( (HK:0851) ) has issued an update.

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited has announced a restructuring of its board of directors, effective from September 30, 2025. The new board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Ms. Li Hongli serving as the Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Zhou Quan as the Chairman. This restructuring is expected to streamline the company’s governance and potentially enhance its strategic decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0851) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0851 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -8.55%

Average Trading Volume: 87,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$188.7M

See more insights into 0851 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

