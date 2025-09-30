Shell plc Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Shell (UK) ( (GB:SHEL) ).

Shell plc announced the repurchase of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The purchases, conducted on various trading venues, are managed by HSBC Bank plc and are in line with the company’s regulatory obligations, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SHEL) stock is a Buy with a £31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shell (UK) stock, see the GB:SHEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SHEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SHEL is a Outperform.

Shell’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial stability and strategic achievements, particularly in cost reductions and LNG expansion. However, mixed technical indicators and challenges in certain segments temper the outlook. The attractive dividend yield and reasonable valuation further support the score.

More about Shell (UK)

Shell plc is a global energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas. It also engages in the production and marketing of chemicals and renewable energy solutions, focusing on transitioning to sustainable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 7,686,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £156.1B

