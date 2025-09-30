Shell Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shell (UK) ( (GB:SHEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Shell plc announced that as of September 30, 2025, its capital comprises 5,811,432,447 ordinary shares, with no shares held in Treasury. This figure is significant for shareholders as it serves as the basis for calculating their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The announcement also notes that this figure includes shares purchased under Shell’s share buy-back program but not yet canceled, indicating ongoing capital management activities.

Spark’s Take on GB:SHEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SHEL is a Outperform.

Shell’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial stability and strategic achievements, particularly in cost reductions and LNG expansion. However, mixed technical indicators and challenges in certain segments temper the outlook. The attractive dividend yield and reasonable valuation further support the score.

More about Shell (UK)

Shell plc is a leading company in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company also focuses on renewable energy solutions and aims to transition towards more sustainable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 7,686,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £156.1B

