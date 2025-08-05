Shelf Drilling to Announce Q2 2025 Earnings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shelf Drilling ( (SHLLF) ) has issued an announcement.

Shelf Drilling announced it will release its Q2 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025, with an audio conference call scheduled to discuss the results. The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling is a leading international offshore drilling contractor specializing in shallow water operations. Founded in 2012, the company operates across various regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the North Sea. It is known for its fit-for-purpose strategy and strong client relationships, with corporate headquarters in Dubai and listings on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,153,330

Current Market Cap: NOK2.25B

