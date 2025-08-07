Shelf Drilling Secures Landmark Contract in Dutch North Sea

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shelf Drilling ( (SHLLF) ) just unveiled an update.

Shelf Drilling has secured a significant contract for its jack-up rig, Shelf Drilling Winner, with Tenaz Energy in the Dutch North Sea. This contract marks Shelf Drilling’s entry into the Dutch energy sector, aligning with the country’s focus on boosting domestic gas production. The partnership with Tenaz Energy, a major operator in the region, represents a strategic expansion for Shelf Drilling, enhancing its presence in a new and active market segment.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHLLF) stock is a Hold with a NOK14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shelf Drilling stock, see the SHLLF Stock Forecast page.

More about Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor, operating in regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the North Sea. Established in 2012, the company is known for its fit-for-purpose strategy and strong client relationships. It is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with its shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,161,295

Current Market Cap: NOK3.51B

Learn more about SHLLF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue