Shekel Brainweigh Expands Shares and Technology Horizons

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (AU:SBW) has released an update.

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd has announced the issuance of 7,913,353 new fully paid ordinary shares, issued without a prospectus under the Corporations Act. The company, which specializes in advanced weighing solutions and retail innovation technology, assures compliance with the necessary legal and reporting obligations. Shekel continues to focus on global market expansion and innovation in weighing technology integrated with AI.

