Sheffield Resources Secures Zircon Offtake Agreement with Yansteel Amid Market Challenges

Sheffield Resources Limited ( (AU:SFX) ) just unveiled an update.

Sheffield Resources Limited has announced a zircon concentrate offtake agreement with Yansteel for the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine, addressing deteriorating market conditions in China. This agreement secures a fixed FOB price for unsold zircon concentrate until the end of 2025, with potential extension. Yansteel, a supportive partner and shareholder, continues to back Sheffield’s operations, including 100% offtake of ilmenite concentrate and financial support for KMS. The agreement highlights Yansteel’s commitment to Thunderbird’s strategy to achieve full production by Q1 FY27. Meanwhile, KMS is in discussions with lenders to align debt repayments with revised mine plans, though outcomes remain uncertain.

More about Sheffield Resources Limited

Sheffield Resources Limited is a company focused on developing and producing mineral sands assets globally to generate cash returns and growth. Its core asset is a 50% investment in Kimberley Mineral Sands Pty Ltd, which owns the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine in Western Australia. Sheffield also has interests in the South Atlantic Mineral Sands Project in Brazil and the Taprobane Mineral Sands Project in Sri Lanka.

YTD Price Performance: -22.58%

Average Trading Volume: 238,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$47.46M

