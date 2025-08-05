Sheela Foam Ltd. Updates Code for Fair Disclosure of UPSI

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sheela Foam Ltd. ( (IN:SFL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sheela Foam Ltd. has announced an update to its Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) as per the SEBI regulations. This move is aimed at ensuring prompt and fair public disclosure of UPSI, enhancing transparency, and maintaining investor trust. The company has appointed its Company Secretary as the Chief Investor Relations Officer to oversee the dissemination of information, ensuring that all disclosures are uniform and avoid selective sharing. This update is expected to strengthen the company’s compliance framework and improve its engagement with regulatory authorities and stakeholders.

More about Sheela Foam Ltd.

Sheela Foam Ltd. operates in the foam industry and is known for its Sleepwell brand, offering a range of foam-based products. The company focuses on providing quality sleep solutions and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 14,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 72.98B INR

