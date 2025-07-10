Shearwater Group Grants CEO Long Term Incentive Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shearwater ( (GB:SWG) ) has provided an update.

Shearwater Group plc announced the granting of 380,000 share options to CEO Phil Higgins under the Long Term Incentive Plan, representing 1.6% of the company’s issued share capital. The options vest in three tranches over three years, contingent on employment and adjusted EBITDA performance, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on rewarding leadership aligned with its financial goals.

Spark’s Take on GB:SWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SWG is a Neutral.

Shearwater’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. The company’s stable balance sheet and improving cash flow are positive, but significant profitability issues and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily. Positive corporate events offer some optimism for future growth and stability.

More about Shearwater

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning company that provides cybersecurity, managed security, and professional advisory solutions to enhance online safety for organizations and their users. The Group offers a comprehensive range of services including identity and access management, data security, cybersecurity solutions, and managed security services, with a focus on security governance, risk, and compliance. Headquartered in the UK, Shearwater serves a global clientele across various industries and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM under the ticker ‘SWG’.

Average Trading Volume: 68,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £11.08M

