SharpLink Gaming’s Strategic Merger and Nasdaq Debut

SharpLink Gaming, Ltd., an Israeli company, has successfully completed its transformation into a wholly owned subsidiary of SharpLink US after a domestication merger, allowing for a seamless one-for-one exchange of its ordinary shares for SharpLink US common stock. The merger, approved by shareholders and exempt from Israeli tax withholding for qualifying public shareholders, positions SharpLink US to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SBET.” This strategic move streamlines the corporate structure and could signal new growth opportunities for investors in the evolving gaming and technology sectors.

