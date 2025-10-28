SharpLink Gaming Deploys $200M on Consensys Linea

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SharpLink Gaming ( (SBET) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, SharpLink Gaming announced its plan to deploy $200 million of its Ether treasury on Consensys Software Inc.’s Linea to enhance Ethereum DeFi yields. This strategic move involves collaboration with ether.fi and EigenCloud, utilizing institutional-grade staking and restaking offerings to optimize onchain yield. The deployment, managed through Anchorage Digital Bank, positions SharpLink at the forefront of Digital Asset Treasury innovation, reinforcing its commitment to Ethereum’s ecosystem and setting a new benchmark for ETH treasury strategies. This initiative is expected to enhance stockholder value by accessing competitive, risk-adjusted ETH-denominated returns and marks the beginning of a broader partnership with Consensys to develop institutional capital markets primitives.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBET) stock is a Buy with a $50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SharpLink Gaming stock, see the SBET Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SBET Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBET is a Underperform.

SharpLink Gaming’s overall score is primarily affected by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while valuation metrics highlight profitability challenges. However, the strategic acquisition in the crypto gaming space offers a potential growth avenue, balancing some of the financial and operational concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on SBET stock, click here.

More about SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. is one of the world’s largest publicly traded companies that has adopted Ether (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company is aligned with the future of digital capital, providing investors with direct exposure to Ethereum, the leading smart-contract platform and the second-largest digital asset.

Average Trading Volume: 28,596,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.74B

Find detailed analytics on SBET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

