Share India Securities Reports Financial Results for Q2 and H1 2025

Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) has shared an update.

Share India Securities Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The announcement, following a board meeting, complies with SEBI regulations and includes limited review reports and a security cover certificate. This release is significant for stakeholders as it reflects the company’s adherence to regulatory standards and provides insights into its financial performance for the specified period.

Share India Securities Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including stock exchange membership, depository participation, mutual fund distribution, and research analysis. The company is a member of major Indian stock exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI, and is registered with SEBI as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

