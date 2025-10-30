Share India Securities Announces Interim Dividend and Strategic Expansion Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) has shared an announcement.

Share India Securities Limited’s Board of Directors has announced several key decisions following their meeting on October 30, 2025. They declared a second interim dividend of 0.40 per equity share and approved the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) up to USD 50 million, pending necessary approvals. Additionally, the company plans to incorporate a new subsidiary, Share India Greyhill Private Limited, with an investment of up to Rs. 6 crore. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and expanding its market presence.

More about Share India Securities Ltd

Share India Securities Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of services including membership in major stock exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI. The company is also a depository participant with CDSL, an AMFI registered mutual fund distributor, and a SEBI registered research analyst and portfolio manager.

Average Trading Volume: 141,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 43.35B INR

