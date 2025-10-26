Sharda Motor Receives Order on E-way Bill Discrepancy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. ( (IN:SHARDAMOTR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. has announced the receipt of an order-in-appeal from the Additional Commissioner Grade 2 (Appeal) Second (State Tax) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, regarding an alleged discrepancy in an E-way Bill. The order pertains to the non-generation of Part B of the E-way bill, but the company has stated that this will not have a material impact on its financial operations.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the manufacture and supply of automotive components. The company is known for its range of products catering to various segments within the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 4,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 61.04B INR

