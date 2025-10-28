SHAPE Australia Reports Strong Start to FY26 with Significant Growth in Project Wins

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shape Australia Corporation Limited ( (AU:SHA) ) has shared an announcement.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited reported a strong start to FY26, with significant growth in project wins and backlog orders. The company secured $336 million in project wins, a 40% increase from the previous year, and increased backlog orders by 17% to $577.2 million. SHAPE’s modular construction capability showed remarkable growth, doubling its revenue to $14.5 million. The company is well-positioned for continued success with a robust pipeline of $4.2 billion in opportunities, focusing on growth and diversification across its core sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SHA) stock is a Hold with a A$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shape Australia Corporation Limited stock, see the AU:SHA Stock Forecast page.

More about Shape Australia Corporation Limited

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX: SHA) is a national leader in fitout and construction services, headquartered in Sydney. The company operates in all capital cities and key regional centers, delivering high-quality interior, new build, and modular construction projects across various sectors such as Commercial, Defence, Education, Health, Hotels & Hospitality, and Retail. With over 680 professionals, SHAPE is known for its transparency, partnership approach, and extensive experience in the construction industry.

Average Trading Volume: 197,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

For detailed information about SHA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue