Shanxi Installation Group Forms Remuneration and Appraisal Committee

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2520) ) has shared an update.

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration and Appraisal Committee to oversee and manage compensation-related matters within the company. The committee is composed primarily of independent non-executive directors and is tasked with ensuring fair and strategic remuneration practices, which could enhance the company’s governance and appeal to stakeholders.

More about Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the installation industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing installation services and is publicly traded with the stock code 2520.

