Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Forms Audit Committee to Strengthen Governance

An update from Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2520) ) is now available.

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee as part of its board of directors to oversee financial and audit-related matters. This committee will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, to ensure transparency and accountability in the company’s financial operations. The formation of this committee is expected to enhance the company’s governance framework and provide assurance to stakeholders regarding the integrity of financial reporting.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2520) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2520 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating with limited liability. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the installation industry, focusing on providing installation services across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 87,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.87B

